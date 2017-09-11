Alcohol, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Industry, Investments, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 03.12.2019, 11:17
Italy's Etea Group plans to build large distillery in Lithuania's Panevezys
BC, Vilnius, 03.12.2019.Print version
Italy's Etea Group is planning to build a facility in Lithuania's northern city of Panevezys to produce ethyl alcohol from residual materials from wheat processing, the business daily Verslo Zinios reported on Tuesday.
The group plans to invest 24.5 mln euros and create up to 25 jobs in the facility which is planned to be launched in 2021.
The plant is expected to have an annual production capacity of 32,000 tons and use residues from starch production at Roquette-Amilina as its raw material.
Vilnius-registered Etea LT plans to produce grain-based natural ethyl alcohol for use in the production of alcoholic beverages, and absolute alcohol for the cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries.
Other articles:
- 03.12.2019 ООН определила четкие задачи по спасению планеты
- 03.12.2019 Agricultural perspectives: Scandinavian view
- 03.12.2019 Chess Queen-like Christmas Tree Lit Up in Vilnius
- 03.12.2019 LNG bunker vessel Kairos on its way to Klaipeda
- 02.12.2019 Газовоз Kairos снова идет в Клайпеду
- 02.12.2019 Avg price of Tallinn apartments grows to EUR 2,057 per square meter in November
- 02.12.2019 Estonia plans to open embassy of new type opposite Riga Castle
- 02.12.2019 Шарль де Макрон и НАТО
- 02.12.2019 Китайский миллиардер поможет латвийцам продлить жизнь
- 02.12.2019 Novaturas перенимает деятельность турагентства Finnair в Эстонии