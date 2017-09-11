Italy's Etea Group plans to build large distillery in Lithuania's Panevezys

Italy's Etea Group is planning to build a facility in Lithuania's northern city of Panevezys to produce ethyl alcohol from residual materials from wheat processing, the business daily Verslo Zinios reported on Tuesday.

The group plans to invest 24.5 mln euros and create up to 25 jobs in the facility which is planned to be launched in 2021.





The plant is expected to have an annual production capacity of 32,000 tons and use residues from starch production at Roquette-Amilina as its raw material.





Vilnius-registered Etea LT plans to produce grain-based natural ethyl alcohol for use in the production of alcoholic beverages, and absolute alcohol for the cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries.