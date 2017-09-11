Germany's Leesys to open a new plant in Lithuania's Panevezys

German electronic component producer Leesys plans to establish a production, repair and technical maintenance division at the Panevezys Free Economic Zone in northern Lithuania.

The company plans to hire up to 40 people in three-year period. Dr. Arnd Karden, CEO at Leesys, says Lithuania was the country that met the company's all expectations.





"Mainly the level of skilled people, the openness towards technical progress, the adequate infrastructure and – the last but not least – the outstanding support by the investment agency Invest Lithuania, have been the relevant factors to select Lithuania for the new site," dr. A. Karden said.





LETA/BNS reported last week that Leesys LT was established on November 20 and the Leipzig-based Leipzig Electronic Systems is the sole shareholder of Leesys LT. The German company produces electronic components for cars, as well as the telecommunication and medial industry.





The company was owned by Siemens since 1990 but was bought by German investment company Quantum Capital Partners in 2014.