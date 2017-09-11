Nordecon to reconstruct Vinso-Kirmsi section of Voru-Rapina road for EUR 3.9 mln

The listed Estonian construction group Nordecon and the Estonian Road Administration have signed a contract for the reconstruction of Vinso-Kirmsi road section on kilometers 26–35.1 of the Voru-Rapina basic road no. 65 for 3.86 mln euros.

"All major roads in Estonia have been resurfaced and now it is time for reconstruction to be launched on roads with less traffic, too -- it is crucial that traffic safety on these roads should increase as well. With the reconstruction of the 9.1-kilometer Vinso-Kirmsi section, both driver comfort and traffic safety will improve by next fall," Ando Voogma, member of the board of Nordecon AS, said BC.





The repair works will be carried out on a 9.1-kilometer section of the road in Rapina rural municipality, Polva County. As a result of the reconstruction of the basic road, a 5.4-kilometer section of the Akste-Haataru secondary road between Akste and Kiidjarve will also be covered with a dustless surface. The works should be concluded by the end of 2020.





As part of the contract, the removal of the existing surface of the Vinso-Kirmsi section will be carried out along with the digging and filling works, which are to be followed by the construction of drainage and gravel layers, stabilized overburden and asphalt overlays.