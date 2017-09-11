Construction, Estonia, Good for Business, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 25.11.2019, 13:23
Nordecon to reconstruct Vinso-Kirmsi section of Voru-Rapina road for EUR 3.9 mln
"All major roads in Estonia have been resurfaced and now it is time for reconstruction to be launched on roads with less traffic, too -- it is crucial that traffic safety on these roads should increase as well. With the reconstruction of the 9.1-kilometer Vinso-Kirmsi section, both driver comfort and traffic safety will improve by next fall," Ando Voogma, member of the board of Nordecon AS, said BC.
The repair works will be carried out on a 9.1-kilometer section of the road in Rapina rural municipality, Polva County. As a result of the reconstruction of the basic road, a 5.4-kilometer section of the Akste-Haataru secondary road between Akste and Kiidjarve will also be covered with a dustless surface. The works should be concluded by the end of 2020.
As part of the contract, the removal of the existing surface of the Vinso-Kirmsi section will be carried out along with the digging and filling works, which are to be followed by the construction of drainage and gravel layers, stabilized overburden and asphalt overlays.
- 25.11.2019 Germany's Leesys to open a new plant in Lithuania's Panevezys
- 25.11.2019 Пассажиропоток в Рижском аэропорту за 10 месяцев вырос 10,6%
- 25.11.2019 За 9 месяцев из Латвии вывезено на 21% меньше нефтепродуктов
- 22.11.2019 Французский фонд Corum покупает магазин Depo в Каунасе
- 22.11.2019 Estonia: Port co Tallinna Sadam to terminate activities in Tallinn's Paljassaare harbor
- 22.11.2019 Fund of France's Corum buying Depo store in Kaunas
- 22.11.2019 Ukraine cancels free long-term visas for Estonian citizens
- 22.11.2019 Украина отменила бесплатные долгосрочные визы для граждан Эстонии
- 22.11.2019 Estonia: Eesti Energia terminates contract of CEO of Latvian subsidiary Enefit