France's Idex may invest up to EUR 200 mln in Lithuania

France's renewable energy group Idex, which is part of Antin, one of Europe's largest investment companies, may invest up to 200 mln euros in Lithuania, according the business daily Verslo Zinios information reported LETA/BNS.

"If I were to give an overall figure, I'd say we might invest 200 mln euros of capital," it quoted Idex Group President Thierry Franck de Preaumont as saying.





He confirmed that the group was eyeing acquisitions of biomass producers.





Idex said in late October that it had completed the acquisition of Danpower Baltic, a German-Lithuanian joint venture, and was renaming it Idex Baltic.

Idex purchased a 50% stake in Danpower Baltic from Enercity, a municipal company in Hannover, and another 40% from Geco Investicijos, a company controlled by Arturas Rakauskas, a co-owner of the Kesko Senukai DIY chain, and Zabolis Partners. Geco Investicijos keeps a 10% stake in Danpower Baltic.





Danpower said it had invested around 100 mln euros in Lithuania over a period of five years. The company owned six biofuel boiler houses and a cogeneration plant in Vilnius, Kaunas and Joniskis