Wednesday, 20.11.2019, 19:17
airBaltic carrier reports 22% rise in passenger numbers for ten months
In October, airBaltic carried 470,358 passengers, an
increase of 22% against the same period a year ago.
During the first ten months of 2019, airBaltic
operated 53,458 flights, up 13% against the same period last year. In October
2019, the number of airBaltic flights rose 11% on year to 5,679.
The airline's load factor was 77% in the nine months of 2019
and 76% in October of this year.
The 15-minute flight punctuality indicator for airBaltic
reached a level of 86 % in the ten months of 2019, which means that more than
86 out of every 100 airBaltic flights departed at the planned time or
with a delay of no more than 15 minutes.
In the first ten months of 2018, airBaltic flew 3.553
mln passengers, including 384,493 people flown in October.
As reported, airBaltic profit last year increased 46%
to EUR 5.4 mln, while the airline's turnover rose 18% to EUR 408.7 mln.
airBaltic serves over 70 destinations from Riga,
Tallinn and Vilnius.
