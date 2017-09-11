Airport, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Tourism, Transport
Finnair to make Helsinki-Sapporo year-round route
Finnair will start flying between Helsinki, Finland and Sapporo in Hokkaido, Japan with an Airbus A330 aircraft twice a week year-round from December 15, 2019, the carrier said.
Flights to Sapporo are operated in the winter season on with departures from Helsinki on Sundays and Thursdays, and departures from Sapporo on Mondays and Fridays. In the summer season, the operating days are Sundays and Wednesdays from Helsinki and Mondays and Thursdays from Sapporo. The flight time is approximately nine hours.
Sapporo is Finnair's fifth destination in Japan, in addition to Tokyo Narita, Osaka, Nagoya and Fukuoka. As announced earlier, Finnair will also open a direct daily route to Tokyo's Haneda Airport from March 2020.?The new departures to and from Haneda will be in addition to Finnair's daily flights to Tokyo’s Narita Airport.
Finnair will also add capacity to Osaka in Japan by adding two weekly departures on the route starting as of the start of the 2020 summer season. The total number of Finnair's weekly flights on the route will thus increase to 12.
Both Sapporo and Osaka routes are operated in codeshare with Finnair´s long-standing partner Japan Airlines.
Finnair flies to 21 major airports in Asia, eight in North America and over 100 destinations in Europe. In 2018, Finnair's revenue amounted to 2.834 million euros and it carried over 13 mln passengers.
