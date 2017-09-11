EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Lithuania, Logistics, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 19.11.2019, 12:55
Finland's Itella Logistics plans expansion in Lithuania
BC, Vilnius, 19.11.2019.Print version
Itella Logistics, a company controlled by Finland's state-owned Posti Group, is planning to expand its operations in Lithuania, accorigin to the business daily Verslo Zinios information reported LETA/BNS.
Around 20 Smartpost-branded terminals are expected to be set up in Vilnius, Kaunas, Klaipeda, Siauliai and Panevezys by the end of this year, with plans to expand the new chain to cover all Lithuanian municipalities next year.
Itella Logistics CEO Rasma Saule says the company is planning to invest 700,000 euros in the first stage.
Other articles:
- 19.11.2019 Estonia's Kaamos Kinnisvara to start 1st development project in Latvia
- 18.11.2019 Riga to mark November 18 Independence Day with festive events, concerts, fireworks
- 18.11.2019 Латвия отмечает 101-ю годовщину провозглашения государства
- 15.11.2019 Глава Минфина Литвы: создание госбанка – дорогое и рискованное занятие
- 15.11.2019 Победитель конкурса прокладки газопровода GIPL вновь Alvora
- 15.11.2019 The Baltic Sea – A new pioneer in sustainable shipping?
- 15.11.2019 Акции SEB рухнули: рыночная стоимость упала на два миллиарда евро
- 15.11.2019 Премьер Норвегии поблагодарила Литву за помощь в возвращении норвежца в ходе "обмена шпионами"
- 15.11.2019 Estonian finmin: Money laundering scandals behavioral pattern of Nordic banks
- 15.11.2019 Inter RAO Lithuania ups 9-month net profit 77.5 %