Finland's Itella Logistics plans expansion in Lithuania

Itella Logistics, a company controlled by Finland's state-owned Posti Group, is planning to expand its operations in Lithuania, accorigin to the business daily Verslo Zinios information reported LETA/BNS.

Around 20 Smartpost-branded terminals are expected to be set up in Vilnius, Kaunas, Klaipeda, Siauliai and Panevezys by the end of this year, with plans to expand the new chain to cover all Lithuanian municipalities next year.





Itella Logistics CEO Rasma Saule says the company is planning to invest 700,000 euros in the first stage.