Inter RAO Lithuania ups 9-month net profit 77.5 %
Inter RAO Lietuva, a Lithuanian electricity supplier controlled by Russia's energy giant Inter RAO, posted 14.2 mln euros in consolidated net profit in the first nine months of this year, up 77.5 from 8 mln euros in the same period last year, informed LETA/BNS.
The group's consolidated revenue jumped 852.8% to 299.2 mln
euros, according to Inter RAO Lietuva's nine-month report.
In the third quarter alone, Inter RAO Lietuva earned
3.2 mln euros in net profit, up 81.3%, but revenue dropped 26.7% to 60.6 mln
euros.
Consolidated EBITDA for the nine months increased 48% to
18.8mln euros.
Inter RAO Lietuva produced 6,044 GWh of power in the nine
months, up 37.8% from the same period last year.
RAO Nordic, owned, by Russia's Inter RAO, owns 51% of Inter
RAO Lietuva, Lithuanian investment company Scaent Baltic has a 29-% stake, and
another 20 % freely float on the Warsaw Stock Exchange.
