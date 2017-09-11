Estonia's Tallink establishes subsidiaries in Lithuania, Latvia

The listed Estonian shipping group Tallink Grupp, holder of a franchise for restaurants of the global fast food chain Burger King in the Baltic states, has established subsidiaries for opening restaurants in Lithuania and Latvia, informed LETA/BNS.

OU Tallink Fast Food, a wholly-owned subsidiary of AS Tallink Grupp, has registered this week a wholly-owned subsidiary in Lithuania - UAB Tallink Fast Food Lithuania - which is the group's first subsidiary in Lithuania, and a wholly-owned subsidiary in Latvia - SIA Tallink Fast Food Latvia, the shipper told the stock exchange.





The purpose of founding the subsidiaries is operation of Burger King restaurants in Lithuania and Latvia. Establishment of the subsidiaries will not affect the consolidated financial results of the group.





The shipper told the stock exchange in late September that it has acquired exclusive development rights for Burger King in the Baltic states, the first Burger King restaurants are planned to be opened in Tallinn this winter and the first restaurants in Latvia and Lithuania in the first half of 2020, with plans to create close to 800 jobs in the region.





Tallink Grupp holds 20-year franchises for Burger King restaurants in each of the three countries.