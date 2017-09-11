Baltic, Foodstuff, Good for Business, Latvia, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 14.11.2019, 14:18
Estonia's Tallink establishes subsidiaries in Lithuania, Latvia
OU Tallink Fast Food, a wholly-owned subsidiary of AS Tallink Grupp, has registered this week a wholly-owned subsidiary in Lithuania - UAB Tallink Fast Food Lithuania - which is the group's first subsidiary in Lithuania, and a wholly-owned subsidiary in Latvia - SIA Tallink Fast Food Latvia, the shipper told the stock exchange.
The purpose of founding the subsidiaries is operation of Burger King restaurants in Lithuania and Latvia. Establishment of the subsidiaries will not affect the consolidated financial results of the group.
The shipper told the stock exchange in late September that it has acquired exclusive development rights for Burger King in the Baltic states, the first Burger King restaurants are planned to be opened in Tallinn this winter and the first restaurants in Latvia and Lithuania in the first half of 2020, with plans to create close to 800 jobs in the region.
Tallink Grupp holds 20-year franchises for Burger King restaurants in each of the three countries.
- 14.11.2019 Estonia: The first Põhjala craft beer bar was opened in Beijing
- 14.11.2019 Achema to appeal EU court's decision on state aid for Klaipeda LNG terminal
- 13.11.2019 Offices of the future will have to offer more than the working premises
- 13.11.2019 Elenger starts delivering natural gas from the Lithuanian vessel Independence
- 13.11.2019 The Best Baltic Packaging Designs Have Been Announced
- 13.11.2019 Начался новый конкурс «Ищем лучшую медсестру»
- 13.11.2019 Продажа алкоголя в Финляндии в августе упала на 7,5%
- 13.11.2019 Лучшее туристическое видео в мире – Insider's guide to Riga
- 13.11.2019 Суд ЕС: регулирование цен на молоко в Литве законное
- 13.11.2019 Железную дорогу до Клайпеды электрифицирует испанская Elecnor