Estonia: Veriff to open office in New York

Estonian online verification company Veriff has hired Guy Zerega, a former executive vice president of revenue of Stack Overflow, and is about to open an office in New York as the company's first office outside Estonia.

Zerega serves as the senior vice president of sales at Veriff, being in charge of building the company's global sales organization and business expansion, Veriff said.





Zerega spent the last eight years at the programmer-specific Q&A portal Stack Overflow, leading the sales organization as their executive vice president of revenue.

Zerega said the mission of a safer internet aligns perfectly with Veriff's intention to make trust scalable and reliable in the online world.





"In a couple of years, the idea of online identity verification will become commonplace. I see tremendous potential for Veriff to dramatically change the online verification process meanwhile building and improving trust on the internet," he said.





Opening the New York office and setting up a sales team in the United States is a crucial first step for the further global expansion, Zerega added.





Kaarel Kotkas, Veriff CEO and founder, said that Zerega brings over 20 years of experience in sales, sales leadership, and building world-class sales and customer success teams globally to Veriff.





"He has lots of experience in opening new offices, market expansion and that's what he is also going to focus on in Veriff. Together with Guy we can turn Veriff into a verb the fastest," Kotkas said.





Founded in 2015, Veriff is a global online verification company that protects businesses and their customers from online identity fraud by making sure that a person is who they claim to be. With the help of artificial intelligence, Veriff analyzes thousands of technological and behavioral variables in seconds, verifying people from more than 190 countries.





Veriff serves a global portfolio of internet businesses including fintech companies, sharing economy providers and marketplaces in London, New York, San Francisco, Berlin, Vienna, and other major cities. Veriff has raised 7.35 mln euros in funding. Veriff employs over 300 people in Tallinn.