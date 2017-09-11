Good for Business, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
SAI Global to open centre of excellence in Vilnius
BC, Vilnius, 11.11.2019.
SAI Global, a multinational leading provider of integrated risk management solutions, assurance and property services, is opening a centre of excellence in Vilnius and it will be responsible for the software development and associated back-end services, reported LETA/BNS.
The company plans to hire up to 50 professionals for its new center over the course of next year, Lithuania's foreign investment promotion agency Invest Lithuania announced.
According to Bree Goodall-Beer, the global communications officer for SAI Global, the Lithuanian team will have an exciting opportunity to work at the forefront of developing, designing and building company’s new Risk Management software solutions.
SAI Global's clients, among others, include Samsung, Target, HP and Coca-Cola.
SAI Global is a multinational software vendor headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and having locations across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia and the Pacific.
