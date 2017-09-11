Yandex.Taxi service launches in NE Estonia

The service of the Russian transport platform Yandex.Taxi has become available in Estonia's northeastern county of East-Viru, Yandex announced on Thursday.

Yandex.Taxi first launched in Estonia in Tallinn in May 2018. In the meantime the service has been launched also in Tartu, the country's second biggest city.





The Yandex transport platform is available altogether in 17 countries, including the Baltic states, Finland, Romania and Israel, under the Yandex.Taxi and Yango brands.