Tallinn Airport's passenger numbers up 11.3% on year in October

A total of 316,600 passengers passed through the airport of Tallinn in October, 11.3% more than during the same month last year, the state-owned airport company Tallinn Airport said.

According to Eero Pargmae, the commercial director of Tallinn Airport, October can be characterized by active commercial traffic and autumn school holiday trips.





"The most popular destinations were Berlin, Stockholm Frankfurt, Riga and Warsaw. In respect of charter destinations, the most flights were to Antalya, also, the destinations in Greece and Egypt continue to be popular among Estonians," Pargmae said.





Altogether, the passengers from Tallinn could choose from 33 regular and 27 charter destinations. The biggest carrier of air passengers, airBaltic, provided services to 21% of travelers in October. LOT/Nordica served 12% and Ryanair 10% of travelers. The share of low-cost airlines totaled 21%.





Compared to last year, the airlines added 2% of seats to regular flights, while the number of passengers increased even 12%. Therefore, also the average occupancy of regular flights increased significantly, reaching 76% from last year's 69%.





Of the passengers who passed through the airport in October, 314,100 flew on foreign flights and 2,600 on domestic flights. Passengers on regular flights numbered 270,700 and on non-regular flights 45,900.





The number of flight operations declined by 5.5% on year to 4,200 flights in October. Of those flights, some 3,700 were commercial flights and 500 other flights.





In the first 10 months of 2019, Tallinn Airport has serviced approximately 2.8 mln passengers, which is 9.1% more than in the same period the year before.





In 2018, Tallinn Airport reached a record high, having served over 3 mln passengers within one year.