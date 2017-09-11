Estonia, Good for Business, Latvia, Port, Tourism
Number of ferry passengers carried by Tallink on Riga-Stockholm line up 6.1% in October
Compared to October 2018, the number of Tallink's
ferry passengers grew also on the Estonia-Finland route, by 4.4% to 416,500.
The total number of passengers carried by Tallink rose 1.9% on year to
800,828 in October.
The number of cargo units decreased by 6.8% to 34,191 units
and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 4.4% to 86,551 units in the
same comparison, the shipper told the stock exchange.
The number of passengers carried on the Finland-Sweden and
Estonia-Sweden routes declined, 2.1% and 1.3%, respectively. Cruise ferry Silja
Symphony did not operate on the Finland-Sweden route for two days due to a
technical fault.
Cargo carriage was down on all routes, declining most on the
Estonia-Finland route, by 9.6% to approximately 21,000 units. The second
greatest decline, 7.6 %, was registered on the Latvia-Sweden route, while cargo
carriage was down 1.7% on the Estonia-Sweden route and 0.8 % on the
Finland-Sweden route.
The number of passenger vehicles carried increased most on
the Finland-Sweden route, rising 7% to 10,300 vehicles. On the Estonia-Finland
route, the number of passenger vehicles carried rose 5.9% to 66,600 vehicles.
Passenger vehicle carriage on the Estonia-Sweden route fell 9.5% to 4,300
vehicles, while carriage on the Latvia-Sweden route declined 4.9% to 5,300
vehicles.
