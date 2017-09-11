Number of ferry passengers carried by Tallink on Riga-Stockholm line up 6.1% in October

Estonian ferry operator Tallink Grupp carried 66,932 people on the Riga-Stockholm line this past October, which is an increase of 6.1% against the same period a year ago, the company said in a statement to Nasdaq Tallinn.

Compared to October 2018, the number of Tallink's ferry passengers grew also on the Estonia-Finland route, by 4.4% to 416,500. The total number of passengers carried by Tallink rose 1.9% on year to 800,828 in October.





The number of cargo units decreased by 6.8% to 34,191 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 4.4% to 86,551 units in the same comparison, the shipper told the stock exchange.





The number of passengers carried on the Finland-Sweden and Estonia-Sweden routes declined, 2.1% and 1.3%, respectively. Cruise ferry Silja Symphony did not operate on the Finland-Sweden route for two days due to a technical fault.





Cargo carriage was down on all routes, declining most on the Estonia-Finland route, by 9.6% to approximately 21,000 units. The second greatest decline, 7.6 %, was registered on the Latvia-Sweden route, while cargo carriage was down 1.7% on the Estonia-Sweden route and 0.8 % on the Finland-Sweden route.





The number of passenger vehicles carried increased most on the Finland-Sweden route, rising 7% to 10,300 vehicles. On the Estonia-Finland route, the number of passenger vehicles carried rose 5.9% to 66,600 vehicles. Passenger vehicle carriage on the Estonia-Sweden route fell 9.5% to 4,300 vehicles, while carriage on the Latvia-Sweden route declined 4.9% to 5,300 vehicles.