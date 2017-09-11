Good for Business, Latvia, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 04.11.2019, 15:28
Number of driving licenses issued in Latvia up 13.5% in ten months
BC, Riga, 04.11.2019.Print version
The Latvian Road Traffic Safety Directorate (CSDD) issued 15,803 driving licenses in January-October 2019, up 13.5% against the same period in 2018, CSDD said.
Of all the driving licenses issued in the first nine months
of this year, 8,611 licenses were issued to women drivers, up 14.1% y-o-y, and
7,192 to men, up 12.8%.
As at November 1, 2019, there were 864,122 valid driving
licenses in Latvia, which is an increase of 07%. against the same period a year
ago. Of these licenses 42.8% or 370,178 licenses were held by women and 57.2%
or 493,944 licenses held by men.
In 2018, CSDD issued 16,792 driving licenses, down from
19,373 in 2017 and 21,475 in 2016.
CSDD is a state-owned company registering motor vehicles in
Latvia, issuing driving licenses and conducting road worthiness examinations of
vehicles.
Other articles:
- 04.11.2019 На III Международном форуме в Академии наук Латвии выступило 50 спикеров
- 04.11.2019 Латвийские предприятия в 2018 году заработали рекордную прибыль
- 04.11.2019 Повышение налогов ожидается в Латвии в 2020 году
- 04.11.2019 Латвию посетит автор текста “Тотального диктанта-2020” писатель Андрей Геласимов
- 04.11.2019 За 9 месяцев 2019 года при помощи согласованных извещений было зафиксировано 63,21% ДТП
- 04.11.2019 Lux Express bus company carries by 18% more passengers in Latvia in 9 months
- 04.11.2019 Lufthansa launches direct service between Tallinn, Munich
- 04.11.2019 Lufthansa начала регулярные полеты на линии Таллинн-Мюнхен
- 04.11.2019 58% of Latvian residents have shopped in foreign online stores in past 6 months - poll
- 04.11.2019 Латвийцы предпочитают закупаться на Aliexpress, Ebay, Amazon и Sportsdirect