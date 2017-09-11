Number of driving licenses issued in Latvia up 13.5% in ten months

The Latvian Road Traffic Safety Directorate (CSDD) issued 15,803 driving licenses in January-October 2019, up 13.5% against the same period in 2018, CSDD said.

Of all the driving licenses issued in the first nine months of this year, 8,611 licenses were issued to women drivers, up 14.1% y-o-y, and 7,192 to men, up 12.8%.





As at November 1, 2019, there were 864,122 valid driving licenses in Latvia, which is an increase of 07%. against the same period a year ago. Of these licenses 42.8% or 370,178 licenses were held by women and 57.2% or 493,944 licenses held by men.





In 2018, CSDD issued 16,792 driving licenses, down from 19,373 in 2017 and 21,475 in 2016.





CSDD is a state-owned company registering motor vehicles in Latvia, issuing driving licenses and conducting road worthiness examinations of vehicles.