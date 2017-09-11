Estonian salmon, rainbow trout allowed onto Chinese market

Estonian fish processing companies are now able to export salmon and rainbow trout as well as products containing those fish to the People's Republic of China.

The process of opening up the market was launched already in 2016 when the Estonian Veterinary and Food Board submitted an application for an export permit. "In order to open up the market, a questionnaire presented by the People's Republic of China was filled out and an audit was carried out by Chinese officials in 2018," Olev Kalda, deputy director general of the Estonian Veterinary and Food Board, said in a press release.





Over the course of the audit, the Veterinary and Food Board's food safety monitoring system, the operation of the veterinary and food laboratory and the production processes of the fish processing companies were inspected. "Following the audit, materials were supplemented and additional questions were answered, and a Salmoniformes protocol was prepared, setting out more detailed descriptions of the products to be exported and agreeing on export conditions," Kalda added.





The People's Republic of China issues separate export permits for each species of fish. "Estonian fish processing companies can export European sprat, Baltic herring, European flounder and shrimp to China. It is also possible to export honey and products made from cows' milk," Kalda said.





The Veterinary and Food Board is also continuing work to receive permits for the export of poultry and beef, goats' milk products and Atlantic cod to the Chinese market.