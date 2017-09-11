DFDS adds two new Friday departures on Paldiski-Hanko route

he shipping and logistics company DFDS that operates the freight and passenger route connecting the Estonian port of Paldiski and Hanko in Finland has added two new departures, one in both directions, to the route on Fridays and is now operating on the basis of a new schedule, reported LETA/BNS.

Peeter Ojasaar, head of the Estonian unit of DFDS, said that the decision was made to change the schedule to accommodate the changed needs of the customers. "We opened an additional departure in both directions on Friday to offer passengers and rolling goods the opportunity reach Estonia by weekend," he added in a press release.





In addition to a 5 a.m. departure, a vessel will also travel from Paldiski to Hanko at 6 p.m. and a 2 p.m. departure has been added in addition to the already existing 11 p.m. departure from Hanko to Paldiski.





Additionally, the new travel time is nearly half an hour shorter than previously. While previously, the journey to Hanko took three and a half hours, it has now shortened to three hours.





The Estonian branch of DFDS has been operating the Paldiski-Hanko route since October 2016. It possible to travel on the route only with a vehicle by buying a deck ticket, a place in a cabin or by booking an entire cabin. The vessel travels from Paldiski to Hanko and back nine times per week. There are no departures during the weekend.





DFDS is the Nordic countries' largest shipping and logistics company operating a network of 25 routes on the Baltic Sea and the North Sea with 55 ships. In addition to the Paldiski-Hanko route, the Estonian subsidiary of DFDS also operates the Paldiski-Kapellskar route with seven departures a week in both directions.