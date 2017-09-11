Renewable energy accounted for 20.2% of Estonia's electricity consumption in Q3

Estonian power plants produced altogether 399 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of electric energy from renewable sources in the third quarter of 2019, which made up 20.2 percent of the total amount of electric energy consumed in Estonia during the quarter, the transmission system operator Elering said.

Estonia's target for renewable energy for 2019 is 15.7%. Renewable energy accounted for 19$ of Estonia's electricity consumption in the third quarter of 2018 and for 19.7% in the second quarter of this year.





The amount of renewable energy produced in Estonia in the third quarter of this year was smaller than in the first and the second quarter, but largely on a par with the same quarter of last year.





The amount of electricity produced from biomass was slightly smaller than in the third quarter of last year, while the amount of solar energy produced jumped almost threefold year over year.





Electricity produced from biomass, biogas and waste accounted for 62% of Estonia's total renewable energy output in the third quarter, wind energy for 31% and solar energy for nearly 6%.





Electricity produced from wind totaled 125 gigawatt-hours, and producers of wind energy were paid 5.4 million euros in subsidies during the quarter, 14% less than in the same period in 2018.





Altogether 81% of the wind energy generated was subsidized and 66% of the budgeted subsidy for 2019 was paid out during the fist nine months of the year.





Of the total amount of wind energy subsidized during a year under law, 600 GWH, 395 GWh or 66 percent had been generated by the end of September.





Electricity produced from biomass, biogas and waste during the totaled 249 GWh in the third quarter and the subsidy paid out amounted to 12 mln euros.





In total one GWh of electricity was generated at hydro power plants in the third quarter of the year and 36,000 euros was spent on subsidy.





The number of subsidized solar panel owners continues to grow, and the amount of solar energy transferred to the grid in the three months totaled 23 GWh.





Since micro-producers consume most of the produced solar energy on the spot, the estimated total amount of electricity produced via solar panels could be from four to five times higher than the amount distributed to the power grid on which the subsidy is paid, Elering said.





During the quarter, Elering paid out 184,000 euros in high-efficiency cogeneration support, slightly more than during the same period a year ago. Altogether some six GWh of electric energy was produced in the high-efficiency cogeneration regime in the three months.





Renewable energy subsidy and high-efficiency cogeneration support is financed by the electricity consumers through the renewable energy charge. During the first nine months of the year, Elering collected altogether 61.9 mln euros of renewable energy charge and paid out 65.9 mln euros in subsidies.



