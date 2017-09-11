Energy, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Mergers and take-overs
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 29.10.2019, 16:32
France's Idex closes acquisition of Danpower Baltic
According to Idex Group President Thierry Franck de Preaumont, its experience will help strengthen the development of renewable energy in Lithuania.
"We plan not only to effectively develop existing projects together with our partners, but also to invest in new ones," he said in in the press release.
Idex purchased a 50% stake in Danpower Baltic from Enercity, a municipal company in Hannover, and another 40% from Geco Investicijos, a company controlled by Arturas Rakauskas, a co-owner of the Kesko Senukai DIY chain, and Zabolis Partners. Geco Investicijos keeps a 10% stake in Danpower Baltic.
Founded in 1963, the Idex Group operates 60 biofuel boiler facilities and 16 waste-to-energy plants. It has posted 929 mln euros in revenue for 2018.
- 29.10.2019 Fund of Lithuania's Ignitis Group invests in Israel's H2Pro
- 29.10.2019 Guns missing from Lithuania's Weaponry Fund were on sale on black market – probe
- 29.10.2019 S&P affirms Baltic retailer Maxima Grupe's credit rating at BB+
- 29.10.2019 Baltic Mill closing EUR 3 mln bond issue this week
- 29.10.2019 Detained Russian ship auctioned off in Lithuania for EUR 5 mln
- 29.10.2019 Lithuania's MTTC opens phone repair facility in Warsaw
- 29.10.2019 Medics to stage protest in front of Saeima on November 7
- 29.10.2019 Latvia: Grobina fur farm files for insolvency
- 29.10.2019 7 ноября латвийские медики проведут собрание-пикет возле Сейма
- 29.10.2019 Фонд Ignitis grupe инвестировал в израильскую компанию H2Pro