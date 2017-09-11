Energy, Energy Market, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Investments, Latvia
Lithuania's Modus Group to invest EUR 25 mln into biogas projects in Poland
The power plants should come online in 2021, the company said. Soon after that the company plans to start the construction of new biogas power plants with a total capacity of 10 MW.
"Poland's biogas sector is very attractive and has not many strong players yet, and its growth potential is huge," Ruslanas Sklepovicius, a board member at Modus Group, said in a statement.
Currently, Modus Group operates 16 biogas power plants, including 11 in Lithuania and five in Belarus, with a total capacity of 15 MW.
In early March, the group received almost 10 million euros in financial supprt from the European Bank for Reconstruction and development for 3 biogas power plants in Belarus. The project with a total capacity of 10 MW is scheduled to be implemented by the end of this year.
In early october, Modus Group announced plans to invest at least 38 mln euros by the end of 2020 into the development of solar power plant farms in Spain.
In July, the Lithuanian company said it was starting a new stage of solar power park construction in Poland and planned to invest around 36 million euros.
