Riga Airport Offers Six New Destinations for the Winter Season

With the changeover to the winter time schedule on Sunday, 27 October, Riga Airport will start a new autumn/winter flight schedule, offering passengers six new winter destinations.

During the winter season, 17 airlines will operate flights to 76 destinations; among them is Laudamotion Austrian low-cost airline, which will start its service from Riga Airport to the Austrian capital of Vienna and will offer four flights weekly (on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays).

The Latvian national airline airBaltic has extended its summer flights to Athens, Dublin, Reykjavik and Stuttgart, thus providing four more destinations for the winter season, while the Irish airline Ryanair will resume flights to the German port city of Bremen. Ryanair will offer its service to Bremen three times a week - on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Two airlines - Ryanair and WizzAir - have changed their destination airports. Ryanair has changed its service from Girona Airport to Barcelona Airport, while WizzAir has transferred its flights from Eilat/Ovda Airport to Eilat/Ramona Airport.

The winter timetable will take effect on 27 October together with the transition to the winter time when clocks are turned an hour back. To avoid any misunderstandings, passengers should double-check their flight departure times. This can be done by contacting the selected airlines, on Riga Airport website www.riga-airport.com, or by calling the Airport information service 1817.

Please remember that it is very important to arrive at the Airport at least 2 hours before your flight - to start your journey with pleasant emotions and to complete all your pre-flight formalities without hurry.

Riga Airport has handled almost six million passengers in the first nine months of 2019, which is 10.7% more than during the corresponding period of the previous year. According to the latest Air Traffic Report by Airport Council International, Riga Airport August this year was the fifth fastest growing airport in Europe in the group of airports handling with 5-15 million passengers annually.

Riga International Airport is a fast-growing Northern European air traffic hub. The 20 airlines operating at Riga Airport offer more than 70 destinations in the winter season and more than 100 in the summer season. In 2018, Riga Airport handled over 7 million passengers - nearly a half of the entire Baltic air passenger traffic.