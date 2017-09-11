Airport, Good for Business, Latvia, Tourism, Transport
Riga Airport Offers Six New Destinations for the Winter Season
During the
winter season, 17 airlines will operate flights to 76 destinations; among them
is Laudamotion Austrian low-cost
airline, which will start its service from Riga Airport to the Austrian capital
of Vienna and will offer four flights weekly (on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays
and Sundays).
The Latvian
national airline airBaltic has
extended its summer flights to Athens, Dublin, Reykjavik and Stuttgart, thus
providing four more destinations for the winter season, while the Irish airline
Ryanair will resume flights to the
German port city of Bremen. Ryanair
will offer its service to Bremen three times a week - on Mondays, Wednesdays
and Fridays.
Two
airlines - Ryanair and WizzAir - have changed their destination
airports. Ryanair has changed its
service from Girona Airport to Barcelona Airport, while WizzAir has transferred its flights from Eilat/Ovda Airport to
Eilat/Ramona Airport.
The winter
timetable will take effect on 27 October together with the transition to the
winter time when clocks are turned an hour back. To avoid any
misunderstandings, passengers should double-check their flight departure times.
This can be done by
contacting the selected airlines, on Riga Airport website www.riga-airport.com, or by calling the Airport
information service 1817.
Please
remember that it is very important to arrive at the Airport at least 2 hours
before your flight - to start your journey with pleasant emotions and to
complete all your pre-flight formalities without hurry.
Riga
Airport has handled almost six million passengers in the first nine months of
2019, which is 10.7% more than during the corresponding period of the previous
year. According to the latest Air Traffic Report by Airport Council
International, Riga Airport August this year was the fifth fastest growing
airport in Europe in the group of airports handling with 5-15 million
passengers annually.
Riga International
Airport is a fast-growing Northern European air traffic hub. The 20 airlines
operating at Riga Airport offer more than 70 destinations in the winter season
and more than 100 in the summer season. In 2018, Riga Airport handled over 7
million passengers - nearly a half of the entire Baltic air passenger traffic.
