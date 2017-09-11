Tallinna Sadam announces procurement for cruise terminal construction

The listed Estonian port company Tallinna Sadam has announced procurement for the construction of the cruise terminal of Tallinn's Old City Harbor and the adjacent promenade area, informed LETA/BNS.

The terminal will be built in the immediate vicinity of the existing cruise berths at the Old City Harbor. A seafront promenade and surrounding green areas open for the public will be constructed from the roof level of the terminal until the end of the quay, Tallinna Sadam said.





As part of the procurement, a new multi-functional cruise terminal and the utilities required to service it will be built. The total internal net area of the building will be some 4,000 square meters.





A 900-meter-long non-motorized traffic route and promenade with green areas, benches and shelters for walkers will be built on the roof of the terminal from the present entrance to the cruise area until the end of the Old City Harbor northwestern quay.





The building will be heated by a sea-water powered heating system and additionally powered by solar energy. The main materials to be used include glass, concrete, heat-treated pinewood and steel.





Outside cruise season, the building, which houses some 2,000 people, can be used for events, concerts or conferences. The complex also includes a restaurant, which will operate all year round and offer leisure activities for the people visiting the promenade.

Deadline for submitting bids in the procurement for the construction of the cruise terminal and the promenade area is Dec. 6. The complex is planned to be completed in the summer of 2021.