Thursday, 24.10.2019, 12:55
Lithuania is the leader among the Baltic countries in the WB's Doing Business rankings
Economy and Innovation Minister Virginijus Sinkevicius
expects Lithuania to make it to the top ten list next year, writes LETA/BNS.
"The Law on Insolvency of Legal Entities, which is not included in this year's report, but has been already adopted and will take effect early next year, will significantly improve Lithuania's score," he said.
The law puts in place more flexible and shorter bankruptcy
procedures, in line with the needs of modern business, according to the
minister.
In the Doing Business 2020 report, Lithuania
outperformed both Estonia and Latvia, in 18th and 19th places, respectively,
and is the fourth-highest placed EU member state after Denmark, the United
Kingdom and Sweden, the Economy and Innovation Ministry said.
The government's program sets the goal of reaching the
top ten list in next year's Doing Business report.
New Zealand and Singapore held onto their first and
second-place spots in this year's ranking, but Hong Kong moved into third
position, pushing Denmark to fourth.
