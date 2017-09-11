Estonia, Good for Business, Real Estate
Estonia: Nordecon to build 1st 2 phases of Kalaranna Quarter for EUR 40 mln
The property of 8 Kalaranna Street in Tallinn will have
eight new buildings with 240 apartments, commercial premises and underground
parking.
The value of the contract is 40.5 mln euros plus VAT. The
design and construction works will be carried out in smaller stages and it is
planned to start as soon as possible. The completion of the project is
currently scheduled for the end of 2021.
The project is confirmed to be financed by the domestic LHV
Pank.
"Thanks to its location near the Old Town, rich history
and close proximity to the sea, Kalaranna Quarter is undoubtedly one of the
most unique areas in Tallinn. It is a truly well-considered and carefully
thought-out living environment that is both comfortable and appealing to its
residents and visitors alike," Paolo Michelozzi, CEO of AS Pro
Kapital Grupp, said in.
The architects of Kalaranna Quarter are Mihkel Tuur
and Ott Kadarik together with the team of architects from Kadarik
Tuur Arhitektid.
Kalaranna Quarter with its total area of nearly 39,000
square meters will be built in three phases. A total of twelve buildings will
have a total gross area of approximately 38,300 square meters. The buildings
will be adjacent to the Linnahall arena and Kalaranna parks and are planned to have
four to five storeys.
According to the detailed plan, a single-storey, 20,000
square meter underground car park with approximately 450 parking spaces is
planned for the property.
By the end of the first two phases of construction, a land
area of approximately 31,500 square meters will be developed -- eight buildings
with a gross surface area of approximately 25,600 square meters and two thirds
of the underground car park with approximately 370 parking spaces.
