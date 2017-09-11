EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Latvia
Ostapenko wins 3rd WTA title in her career at Luxembourg Open
Latvia's second-ranked women's tennis player Alona Ostapenko on Sunday defeated Germany's Julia Goerges in straight sets in the final match of the Luxembourg Open, reported LETA/BNS.
Ostapenko, who beat Goerges 6-4, 6-1, won her first WTA title in two years and third in her career, which also include the French Open 2017 and the Seoul WTA International 2017.
Ostapenko, currently 63rd in the WTA ranking, played as a wildcard entrant in Luxembourg, while Goerges, 26th in the WTA ranking, as second seed at the tournament.
Ostapenko has earned 280 WTA points for her victory in Luxembourg, which brings her back to Top-50 of the world's best women's tennis players.
