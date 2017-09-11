Construction, Good for Business, Investments, Lithuania, Logistics, Transport

Lithuania: Kamida Group Will Invest 12 mln EUR Into Logistics Center

Kamida Group, a transportation, logistics and agricultural equipment rental service provider, is starting to develop a 15,800 square meter logistics center with a four-story administration complex close to the western bypass in Kaunas. The project, called WESTHUB, will cost 12 mln EUR. It is scheduled to be completed next year, the Kamida group representatives informed BC.


