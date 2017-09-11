Construction, Good for Business, Investments, Lithuania, Logistics, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 17.10.2019, 18:16
Lithuania: Kamida Group Will Invest 12 mln EUR Into Logistics Center
BC, Vilnius, 17.10.2019.Print version
Kamida Group, a transportation, logistics and agricultural equipment rental service provider, is starting to develop a 15,800 square meter logistics center with a four-story administration complex close to the western bypass in Kaunas. The project, called WESTHUB, will cost 12 mln EUR. It is scheduled to be completed next year, the Kamida group representatives informed BC.
Other articles:
- 17.10.2019 Lithuania: Kamida Group Will Invest 12 mln EUR Into Logistics Center
- 17.10.2019 Латвия прекращает давать новорожденным статус неграждан с 2020 года
- 17.10.2019 Lithuanian parliament starts debating 'spy swap' amendment
- 17.10.2019 Latvia: Children born to non-citizens to get citizenzship starting from 2020
- 17.10.2019 Lithuanian govt to consider 2020 budget, with revenue, expenditure going up
- 17.10.2019 Estonia: Coop Pank's profit up 31% on year in Q3
- 17.10.2019 Elektrum Lietuva: в сентябре цена на электроэнергию в Литве снизилась на 1%
- 17.10.2019 Желание и возможность кредитоваться у латвийских компаний достигли рекордных показателей
- 17.10.2019 Эстонский Operail инвестирует 50 млн. евро в железнодорожные грузоперевозки по Финляндии
- 17.10.2019 Omniva инвестирует 900 тыс. евро в расширение сети пакоматов в Латвии