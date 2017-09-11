Construction, Good for Business, Investments, Lithuania, Logistics, Transport
Lithuania: Kamida Group Will Invest 12 mln EUR Into Logistics Center
WESTHUB
will be targeting companies operating in the logistics, pharmacy, retail and
other sectors. The project will be unique in the market because of its 1,800
square meter administration building, which will make the complex suitable for
use not only for pure logistics operations but also as the central
headquarters. WESTHUB will also be one of the few logistics hubs within the
city limits, reachable from Kaunas’ major residential neighborhoods by foot or
through several public transportation routes. This will be attractive to
prospective employees, as well as for distribution within the city limits. The
logistics center will also be at the crossroads of international transit: it is
being developed on the Via Baltica motorway and only minutes away from the A1
highway. WESTHUB’s design works are being carried out by Kita Kryptis, a design
company with a strong track record in logistics facilities.
The WESTHUB
logistics center will be exclusively represented by Colliers International
Advisors, a commercial real estate service provider. Regimantas
Kacevičius, a consultant for industry & logistics at Colliers,
comments that aside from single project, which is due to be completed soon, there
have been no speculative logistics center projects in the Kaunas region since
2007. Despite it being clear that Kaunas is a supply chain center with an
actively growing industrial sector, the demand for quality spaces has not been
sufficiently met for more than a decade. This is further confirmed by the fact
that the vacancy rate in various logistics centers around Kaunas has been
observed at less than 2% for many years in a row.
“There are
two more obvious trends: despite cost concerns which are always relevant, the
option of shortening delivery times within the city limits and between cities
or even countries is becoming more and more important. Even more interesting,
competition in the labor market touched upon the logistics sector as well. For
a long time, warehouse has only been a line of expense in financial statement,
but now it, including the surrounding infrastructure, is becoming an
influential factor when it comes to fighting for the best talent. Employees are
getting more and more selective. They require a modern working space with good
commuting options via public or personal transportation, as well as an easily
reached social infrastructure,” says Kacevičius.
According
to him, the WESTHUB is targeting supply chain leaders’ need to be at the
intersection of two busiest transportation routes in the country, to be seen
and well-represented, especially well-connected to the city and able to offer
the top workplace environment in their battle for the best talent. The
surrounding transportation service ecosystem should also prove to be attractive
to prospective clients. Two modern truck maintenance centers, a truck wash, as
well as transportation retailers are operating closeby.
While
groundworks and development of engineering networks have already been started
in the land plot, building permit for the project is expected to be granted in
February 2020, to carry on the construction right away. WESTHUB is designed to
be suitable to accommodate from one to four tenants.
Last year, the Kamida Group recorded 34 mln EUR in consolidated turnover, 21% more than in 2017. WESTHUB will be the second industrial real estate project for Kamida Group, the company is finishing reconstruction work on the 5,700 square meter Lituanica factory building in Kaunas
