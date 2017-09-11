Airport, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Lithuania, Transport
Avia Solutions Group acquires Chapman Freeborn
Avia Solutions Group does not disclose the value of the deal completed last Friday. The sale-purchase contact was signed on Oct 14 in London.
Avia Solutions Group board chairman Ziemelis said earlier the acquisition was an important step for the group expanding its business areas and consolidating its position in the global aviations services market.
As part of the Avia Solutions Group, Chapman Freeborn will maintain its existing product portfolio and continue to operate under the group’s existing brands.
The acquisition has expanded Avia Solutions Group ownership to 110 companies in 32 countries worldwide, with approximately 5000 professionals in total.
The consolidated revenues of the two entities were 800 mln euros for 2018 and are forecasted to exceed 1 bn euros in 2019.
