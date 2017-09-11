Analytics, Baltic, Gas, Gas Market , Good for Business, Lithuania, Port, Transport
Gas consumption in Lithuania has grown by 10%,
Within three quarters of 2019, 21.2 terawatt-hours (TWh) of
natural gas were transmitted to Lithuania, excluding gas transportation to the
Kaliningrad Region. That’s 20.4% more compared to January-September of 2018,
when 17.6 TWh of natural gas were supplied to Lithuania.
During 9 months of 2019, 56.5 % from Klaipėda LNG Terminal
and 43.5% via pipelines from Belarus and Latvia, of the total quantity of gas
was supplied to consumers in Lithuania and other Baltic States. The amount of
gas supplied through Klaipėda LNG Terminal was 76% higher compared to
the same period last year.
During this time, 16.7 TWh of gas were consumed in
Lithuania, or one tenth more than at the same time last year, when 15.2 TWh of
gas were consumed. 4.2 TWh of natural gas were commercially supplied to Latvia
and Estonia, almost twice as much as during 9 months in 2018, when 2.2 TWh of
gas were supplied to other Baltic States. Almost the total amount of gas - 4.1
TWh, supplied to Latvia this year was transported during the warm season, that
is from May to September.
One fifth higher gas flows to Lithuania reveal two important
things: one is the increased consumption of gas in Lithuania and the other -
favorable conditions for the import of LNG and the increasingly important role
of Klaipėda LNG Terminal in the whole region. The Baltic States are
fully employing Klaipėda LNG Terminal, benefiting from the favorable
price situation in the LNG market during this warm season. The Latvian
Inčukalns Underground Gas Storage Facility, which is becoming an
intermediate stop between Klaipėda LNG Terminal and its supply to consumers
during the cold season, is currently being filled to the technical capacity
limit. The increased gas flow to Latvia indicates that free access to
alternative sources of gas supply is important for the whole Baltic region.
During 9 months of this year gas transportation through
Lithuania to Kaliningrad region amounted to 18.3 TWh and was 10% lower in
comparison to the last year at the same time, when 20.4 TWh of natural gas were
transmitted through Lithuania to Kaliningrad. The decrease was due to the
warmer than usual winter and testing of Kaliningrad LNG terminal at the
beginning of the year.
Gas is supplied to Lithuania via Klaipėda Liquefied
Natural Gas Terminal and from Russia via Belarus and Latvia. During the cold season gas is also obtained
from Inčukalns Underground Gas Storage Facility in Latvia. In the future, by
the end of 2021, after the gas interconnection between Poland and Lithuania is
built, one more alternative source of gas ensuring gas supply from Western
Europe via Poland to Lithuania, as well as other Baltic States and Finland.
