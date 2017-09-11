Car market, Good for Business, Industry, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 08.10.2019, 12:10
Continental set to launch production in Lithuania this week
Continental representatives have told that the first
production line in the Kaunas Free Economic Zone (FEZ) will come
online on Thursday.
The German manufacturer plans to invest 95 mln euros in
the Kaunas factory – the largest investment in Lithuania's manufacturing
industry in 20 years - and to create 1,000 new jobs within five years.
The company currently employs 170 people in Lithuania,
according to data from the state social insurance fund Sondra.
Construction on the factory began in July 2018. It will
manufacture passenger safety and smart driver assistance systems, including
door and seat control units, gateways and intelligent glass control units as
well as radar sensors for comfort functions such as Adaptive Cruise Control
(ACC) and safety functions such as Emergency Brake Assist (EBA).
Continental also plans to build a gas cogeneration plant by
mid-2021. The project is expected to create another 136 jobs.
- 08.10.2019 Lithuania posts 0.9% monthly inflation for September
- 08.10.2019 Ригу разделят на четыре зоны вывоза мусора
- 08.10.2019 Lithuanian Railways' track-building arm expects to keep most orders
- 08.10.2019 Wholesale electricity prices fall across Baltics w-o-w- Elektrum Lietuva
- 08.10.2019 Riga to be divided into four waste management zones
- 08.10.2019 Updated portion of Tallinna Sadam's D terminal to be opened Tuesday
- 08.10.2019 ICT Cluster to contribute EUR 100,000 to Estonia's participation in Dubai EXPO
- 07.10.2019 EU approves EUR 4.9 mln for Lithuanian-Latvian gas pipeline
- 07.10.2019 СГД раскрыло преступную группировку в сфере автопродаж
- 07.10.2019 Латвия не готова к будущему - электромобилям