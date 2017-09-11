EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Good for Business, Internet, Lithuania
Poland's payments co Autopay sets up business in Lithuania
Poland's payments company Autopay has established a business in Vilnius, informed LETA/BNS.
Autopay Europe was registered on October 1 with an authorized capital of 50,000 euros and Bartlomiej Gast as its CEO, according to information from the Center of Registers.
Sopot-based Blue Media is the sole shareholder of Autopay. Founded in 1999, Blue Media is on the list of Poland's top 500 companies.
The company offers a range of payments automation services and helps clients to pay their bills or purchase insurance services.
