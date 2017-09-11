Advertising, Airport, Good for Business, Latvia
Wednesday, 02.10.2019, 14:51
Riga Airport Symphony is awarded Global Creativity Award
RIX Symphony is a unique composition created with the help of artificial intelligence transforming the movements recorded in the airport into sounds.
IPRA Golden World Awards is an annual communication industry excellence competition where the best projects are awarded in 37 categories. In this year’s competition, the symphony of the airport was awarded not only for its creativity but also triumphed in the category Travelling and Tourism..
“The growth of Riga Airport has always been based on the readiness to set big goals and not to be afraid of challenges. It is great to know that we can facilitate recognition of the name of Latvia and Riga International Airport in the world not only thanks to the business and development achievements, but also with the first symphony created by an airport. It is important to facilitate the popularity of the airport, as it allows us to be noticed, to establish new relations with airlines and other business partners, developing the network of destinations and expanding the range of services offered to clients,” the CEO of Riga Airport, Ilona Lice, said.
Riga International Airport is the largest air traffic hub in the Baltic states. In winter, the Airport offers its clients to travel to more than 90 destinations, in summer, – to more than 100 destinations provided by 20 airlines. In 2018, Riga Airport serviced more than 7 mln passengers or 44% of the total number of passengers of the Baltic states.
