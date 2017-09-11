Circle K Lithuania pays EUR 26 mln as dividends

Circle K Lietuva, the operator of a major Lithuanian fuel retail chain, has paid 16 mln euros as dividends to its sole shareholder, Norway's Circle K, after posting a net profit of over 20 mln euros for the past financial year, reported LETA/BNS.

The dividends were paid out in early September, Circle K Lietuva has confirmed.

Circle K Lietuva paid 20 mln euros as dividends last year and 13 mln euros a year earlier.





The company has reported 573.735 mln euros in revenue for the last financial year ended on April 30, 2019, a rise of 23.6% year-on-y . Its net profit, however, fell by 6.7% to 20.854 mln euros.





"Circle K Lietuva's sales revenue rose due to rising fuel prices, but intense competition, particularly in the B2B segment, and increased costs had an impact on the net profit decline," Skirmantas Maciukas, the company's CEO, told.





Circle K had 74 full-service stations and 11 unmanned ones at the end of the financial year.





The Lithuanian company is 100% owned by Norway's Circle K, whose ultimate shareholder is Canada's Alimentatio Couche-Tard.