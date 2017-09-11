Financial Services, Good for Business, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Transport
Circle K Lithuania pays EUR 26 mln as dividends
The dividends were paid out in early September, Circle
K Lietuva has confirmed.
Circle K Lietuva paid 20 mln euros as dividends last year
and 13 mln euros a year earlier.
The company has reported 573.735 mln euros in revenue
for the last financial year ended on April 30, 2019, a rise of 23.6%
year-on-y . Its net profit, however, fell by 6.7% to 20.854 mln euros.
"Circle K Lietuva's sales revenue rose due to rising
fuel prices, but intense competition, particularly in
the B2B segment, and increased costs had an impact on the net profit
decline," Skirmantas Maciukas, the company's CEO, told.
Circle K had 74 full-service stations and 11 unmanned
ones at the end of the financial year.
The Lithuanian company is 100% owned by Norway's Circle K,
whose ultimate shareholder is Canada's Alimentatio Couche-Tard.
