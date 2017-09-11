CityBee to launch car-sharing services in Latvia

CityBee ride-sharing company starting from October 1 will expand its operations in Latvia and start car-sharing services in Riga, the company representatives informed.

Initially the car park will consist of 300 cars, but gradually their number will increase.





CityBee entered the Latvian market in spring with rent of Fiat Ducato cargo cars. In summer it launched 500 electric scooter rent in Riga and Jurmala. And now the company will offer rent of Fiat 500 and Toyota Corolla cars.





CityBee is a project of investment company Modus Group.





CityBee Latvia was founded in March and belongs to Lithuanian company CityBee Solutions that operates in 14 cities in Europe.