Lithuanian GetJet Airlines starts operations in Canadian market

GetJet Airlines has begun operations in Canada having recently signed a short-term contract with Sunwing Airlines. This marks the airline's first operations in the Canadian market, the Vilnius-based wet lease and charter carrier said in a press release.

Foreign airlines operating in Canada are robustly regulated by Canada's civil aviation authority, Transport Canada Civil Aviation (TCCA). Airlines must have a Foreign Air Operator Certificate (FAOC) to start operations in Canada. GetJet Airlines' possession of an AOC and its ability to adhere to TCCA requirements has enabled it to conclude this agreement with Sunwing Airlines.

For GetJet Airlines this agreement marks a first venture into the Canadian ACMI market, explains Darius Viltrakis, CEO of GetJet Airlines. "Canada is a new strategic destination for us - until now we have mostly been operating in Europe. Entering the Canadian market has been a long-term goal for GetJet Airlines, and one for which we have been preparing carefully and thoroughly. This partnership will strengthen our position in the international market, and we are excited to embark on further expansion in North America after this very promising beginning," he said.

GetJet Airlines started performing flights on behalf of Sunwing Airlines, a Canadian leisure carrier, on September 2nd 2019. GetJet Airlines is using one of the latest additions to its fleet, a 150-seater Airbus A319, for this new contract.

Sunwing Airlines turned to GetJet Airlines following the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max. Sunwing Airlines was required to wet lease in capacity to cover existing programs. Mark Williams, President of Sunwing Airlines commented: "We are very satisfied to have found such an experienced ACMI partner. We appreciate GetJet Airlines' experience and ability to provide an important contribution to our operations at this time."

GetJet Airlines is an IOSA registered ACMI and charter operator that is headquartered in Lithuania. Its fleet has been expanded by 300% during the past 2 years, and currently stands at 17 aircraft: 7 Boeing 737, 6 A320s, a wide-body Airbus A330 and 3 Airbus A319s.