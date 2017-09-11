Baltic Export, Foodstuff, Good for Business, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 24.09.2019, 15:22
Lithuania's Nematekas gets green light to export meat products to Vietnam
BC, Vilnius, 24.09.2019.Print version
Lithuania's Nematekas gets green light to export meat products to Vietnam, informed LETA/BNS.
The company has been issued with an export authorization by Vietnam's competent authority, the Lithuanian State Food and Veterinary Service said.
"Lithuanian companies are interested in exporting meat and dairy products to Vietnam's large market; the country may also become a gateway to other markets in the region," Darius Remeika, the service's director, said.
According to the veterinary authority, Lithuania exported 1,400 tons of poultry, 635 tons of fish and fish products, over 2,600 tons of dairy products, about 7 tons of eggs and 3.5 tons of egg powder to Vietnam this year so far.
Other articles:
- 24.09.2019 Bite Latvija покупает Baltcom
- 24.09.2019 Реформа кассовых аппаратов – могут ли фискальные реформы способствовать конкурентоспособности Латвии?
- 24.09.2019 Latvia: Revenue Service try to enforce EUR 9 mln from new operators of Tokyo City restaurants
- 24.09.2019 Ambitious Estonian microbreweries: Pühaste to crowdfund its continuous export triumph
- 24.09.2019 Estonia's public transport ticketing co Ridango to launch services in Finland's Imatra
- 24.09.2019 CEO of EVR elected as Vice-chair of CER Management Committee
- 24.09.2019 Bite Latvija to acquire shares in Baltcom
- 23.09.2019 First LNG cargo for Eesti Energia on its way to Klaipeda
- 23.09.2019 Bank of Lithuania issued two new licences
- 23.09.2019 Foreign ambassadors to visit Latgale