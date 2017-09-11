Lithuania's Nematekas gets green light to export meat products to Vietnam, informed LETA/BNS.

The company has been issued with an export authorization by Vietnam's competent authority, the Lithuanian State Food and Veterinary Service said.





"Lithuanian companies are interested in exporting meat and dairy products to Vietnam's large market; the country may also become a gateway to other markets in the region," Darius Remeika, the service's director, said.





According to the veterinary authority, Lithuania exported 1,400 tons of poultry, 635 tons of fish and fish products, over 2,600 tons of dairy products, about 7 tons of eggs and 3.5 tons of egg powder to Vietnam this year so far.