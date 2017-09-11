Number of airBaltic's Estonian passengers up by almost half on year

The number of passengers carried by Latvian airline airBaltic to and from Estonia during the first eight months of 2019 grew 48% year on year to 430,000 passengers. informed aircompany.

In total, airBaltic transported 3.37 mln passengers to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, Russia, CIS and the Middle East during the first eight months of this year.





"While continuing to develop our flights to Brussels, Copenhagen and Malaga and having placed two Airbus A220-300 aircraft in our Tallinn base, we saw strong demand for our service in Tallinn this past summer. We are fully committed to the interests of the Estonian market and will continue to strengthen our leader's position at Tallinn Airport also in the future," airBaltic CEO Martin Gauss said.





airBaltic offers direct flights from Tallinn to Riga, Amsterdam, Berlin, Brussels, Copenhagen, London, Malaga, Oslo, Paris, Stockholm, Vienna and Vilnius, as well as connecting flights via Riga. A direct service to Salzburg is to launch in December.





The airline serves altogether 80 destinations from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius.





The Latvian state owns 80% of the shares of airBaltic, with the remaining 20% held by Aircraft Leasing 1, a company owned by Danish businessman Lars Thuesen.