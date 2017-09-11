BP subsidiary divests half of Tallinn-based aircraft fuel seller to Latvian company

BP Global Investments Limited, subsidiary of British energy giant BP Plc, has sold a 50% holding in the aircraft fuel supplier Eesti Aviokutuse Teenuse AS to Nordic Jet Holding, a company belonging to Latvian businessman Armands Sadauskis, reported LETA/BNS.

Cobalt law office served as adviser in the transaction.





Eesti Aviokutuse Teenuste AS , founded in 2000, is a seller of aircraft fuel and provider of the aircraft refueling service at Tallinn Airport. It finished 2018 with a loss of EUR 134,000 on sales of EUR 15 mln.





BP Plc, the former British Petroleum, ranks as one of the biggest energy companies worldwide. The company is headquartered in London.





BP Global Investments Limited remains the owner of 50% of the shares in Eesti Aviokutuse Teenuse AS.