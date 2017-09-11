Dutch chain Spar eyes Lithuania

Dutch retail chain Spar International has registered two brands, Eurospar and Interspar, in Lithuania, accroding to the vz.lt news website reports LETA/BNS,

Spar International refrains from any comment on its plans in Lithuania, just as the lawyers who filed the brand applications with the State Patent Bureau on its behalf.





Spar International operates a chain of 13,100 Spar, Spar Express, Eurospar and Interspar stores in 48 countries and services 13.5 mln customers every day.





Spar International posted 35.8 billion euros in revenue last year, up 5.4% from 2017, including 5.8 bn euros (up 15.8%) in Central and Eastern Europe alone.





Spar used to operate in Lithuania but sold off its stores in Lithuania to the Iki and Norfa chain after its operator Baltic Food Holding went bankrupt in 2002.





The Maxima, Ik, Rimi and Norfa retail chains operate in Lithuania, and the German discounter Lidl entered the Lithuanian market in 2016. It's been recently reported that the Russian chain Svetofor is considering the Lithuanian market.