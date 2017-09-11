airBaltic to launch charter flights to Egypt in October

The national airline airBaltic in cooperation with the international tour operator Tez Tour Latvija will launch charter flights from Riga to Hurghada and Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt on October 26 and 27 respectively, as airBaltic representatives informed BC.

During the winter season of 2019, airBaltic and Tez Tour Latvija will offer one weekly flight from Riga to Hurghada and Sharm El Sheikh. The flights will continue from October 26 until April 26 and will be performed by Airbus A220-300 aircraft.





airBaltic CEO Martin Gauss said that, after a longer period of time, airBaltic was resuming flights to Egypt in cooperation with Tez Tour Latvija.





Tez Tour Latvija General Manager Konstantins Palgovs said: "All flights from Riga to Egypt will be performed by one of the most modern aircraft in the world - Airbus A220-300. The charter flight program from Riga to Egypt will be opened with a flight to Hurghada on October 26 and the winter season will continue until the end of April 2020. Starting from October 26, Hurghada’s and Sharm El Sheikh's airports will be the first airports to receive the regular charter flights by airBaltic's new Airbus A220-300 jets in the continent of Africa.”





As reported, airBaltic profit last year increased 46% to EUR 5.4 mln, while the airline's turnover rose 18% to EUR 408.7 mln.





airBaltic serves over 70 destinations from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius, offering the largest variety of destinations and convenient connections via Riga to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and the Middle East. The primary airBaltic shareholder is the Latvian state, which holds 80.05%of the stock, while Lars Thuesen holds around 20% through his fully-owned Aircraft Leasing 1.