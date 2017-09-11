Airport, Good for Business, Latvia, Tourism, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 12.09.2019, 13:14
airBaltic carries by 56% more passengers on its Riga-Liepaja route
"This summer season we increased the number of domestic flights to Liepaja from three to five flights a week, and we see that the passenger demand has risen considerably. We continue developing this year, increasing the number of flights in the winter season from three to four flights a week," said airBaltic executive director Martin Gauss.
He said that the domestic route improves the connections between both cities, and also from Liepaja to destinations in the airBaltic network in Europe, Scandinavia, CIS and the Middle East.
"By increasing the number of flights between Riga and Liepaja, we will improve connectivity of Liepaja with the rest of the world. Such a domestic service is significant for regional economy," said Gauss.
In the summer season Bombardier Q400 NextGen was flying on Riga-Liepaja route five times a week, and the flight took about 40 minutes.
airBaltic currently serves over 80 destinations from its home base in Riga, as well as Tallinn and Vilnius.
The Latvian state owns 80% in airBaltic, and a 20% stake in the airline belongs to Aircraft Leasing 1, a company owned by Danish businessman Lars Thuesen.
- 12.09.2019 The boom of the sharing economy, the smart strategy for retail and partnerships that amaze
- 12.09.2019 В Риге продолжаются "страсти по мусору"
- 12.09.2019 Baltic Block pallet block maker increases sales by 27.7% in H1
- 12.09.2019 Microduct manufacturer Höhle opens a new factory
- 12.09.2019 Estonian-Latvian cooperation conference in Tartu to focus on opportunities in wood sector
- 12.09.2019 Российская торговая сеть "Светофор" готовит вторжение в Литву
- 12.09.2019 Baltic International Bank sets the Sustainable Development Goals in line with the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative
- 12.09.2019 Baltic International Bank устанавливает Цели устойчивого развития в соответствии с Финансовой инициативой Программы ООН по окружающей среде
- 11.09.2019 The transit sector’s experts will arrive in Riga
- 11.09.2019 Международная конференция «Вызовы глобального транспортного сообщения» пройдет в Риге