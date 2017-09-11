airBaltic carries by 56% more passengers on its Riga-Liepaja route

Latvian national airline airBaltic this summer carried more than 4,700 passengers on its Riga-Liepaja route or by 56% more than in the respective period last year, airBaltic representatives reported.

"This summer season we increased the number of domestic flights to Liepaja from three to five flights a week, and we see that the passenger demand has risen considerably. We continue developing this year, increasing the number of flights in the winter season from three to four flights a week," said airBaltic executive director Martin Gauss.





He said that the domestic route improves the connections between both cities, and also from Liepaja to destinations in the airBaltic network in Europe, Scandinavia, CIS and the Middle East.

"By increasing the number of flights between Riga and Liepaja, we will improve connectivity of Liepaja with the rest of the world. Such a domestic service is significant for regional economy," said Gauss.





In the summer season Bombardier Q400 NextGen was flying on Riga-Liepaja route five times a week, and the flight took about 40 minutes.





airBaltic currently serves over 80 destinations from its home base in Riga, as well as Tallinn and Vilnius.





The Latvian state owns 80% in airBaltic, and a 20% stake in the airline belongs to Aircraft Leasing 1, a company owned by Danish businessman Lars Thuesen.