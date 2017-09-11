Global payment platform Stripe launches in Baltic countries

The global payment platform Stripe officially launched its services in Baltic countries, informed LETA/BNS.

"Central and Eastern Europe has a lot of entrepreneurial and technological talent, and we believe even more of its companies could be expanding globally," Felix Huber, head of Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa at Stripe, said.





In addition to Estonia, Stripe also launched its services in Greece, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, and Slovenia. Starting Tuesday, businesses in these countries can start accepting payments in over 130 currencies in as little as 10 minutes. By expanding to Estonia, Stripe will give companies here access to its global payment and billing network.





In addition to accepting payments, companies can use Stripe to handle accounting, billing, paying out to third parties and optimizing for mobile payments -- all from one centralized dashboard. Stripe users also get access to mobile wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Pay.





Stripe is a technology company that builds economic infrastructure for the internet. Businesses of every size -- from new startups to public companies -- in over 100 countries use the company's software to accept payments and manage their businesses online.