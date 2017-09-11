Energy, Estonia, Forum, Good for Business, Innovations, Technology
Tuesday, 10.09.2019, 14:08
Estonian digital solutions conquering the global energy market
Harnessing the power of digital to modernize energy production
Participants at the seminar acknowledged that the global
energy sector is going through major transformations in its efforts to bridge
the gap between supply and demand with clean energy sources and modernizing
energy production to increase efficiency and lower the costs of
production. "In the energy sector,
we are helping our customers ready themselves for the future, tackle the
challenges of today and achieve the highest levels of operational efficiency
through automation," says Priit Alamäe, Founder and CEO of Nortal, a
global digital transformation company with the unique experience of
transforming Estonia into a digital leader. Using intelligent, integrated
software that eliminates manual entry, streamlines operations and harnesses the
power of IoT, the company is now redesigning complex supply-chain and terminal
management processes up to the point of delivery for a leading European oil
company.
From space to energy production
Big Data can be very useful in the energy sector. One of the
leading Estonian ICT companies, Datel, recently developed an innovative,
space-based infrastructure deformation monitoring service named Sille. This
early warning system uses data from the European Union's satellites and can
detect the shifts and subsidence of energy sector infrastructure — such as
pipelines, mines, dams and different types of power plants — with a precision
of up to 1 millimeter. This innovative service helps prevent accidents caused
by deterioration of infrastructure and, thus, contributes to the public’s
general safety. CEO of Datel, Urmas Kõlli, stated that this new, innovative
service is already in use in the nuclear and hydropower industries in different
parts of the world.
Smart grid enables smart and digital energy transition
Karl Kull, project manager of SMAGRINET, stressed that it’s
also important to educate the public and key industry players concerning the
complexities surrounding the transition to smart and digital energy systems.
SMAGRINET is a smart grid competence hub funded under the European Union's
Horizon 2020 research and innovation program. “It is important to provide vital
information on the existing best practices starting from the technical side and
ending on the legislative packages which have to be made in order to transition
a grid into a smart grid,” stressed Kull at the WEC Estonia seminar. In
addition to consultations and guidance, SMAGRINET provides ready-made,
short-term learning programs for the industry and MA-level programs for universities.
