Estonian digital solutions conquering the global energy market

BC, Riga, 10.09.2019.



Estonian companies Enefit Nortal, Datel and SMAGRINET will present innovative digital solutions at the World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi on September 9-12. With over 150 countries represented, World Energy Congress is the world’s largest and most influential energy event covering all aspects of the energy agenda President Kersti Kaljulaid will be the keynote speaker of the congress on September 10 and will also participate in a panel discussion "Getting to grips with the blockchain: Cutting through the hype".

Estonia is globally known as the frontrunner in digital solutions. Digitalization also extends to the Estonian electricity market. In fact, Estonia is the first country in the European Union to have full remote reading capabilities and a central data hub where hourly consumption data relating to each client is stored. Smart metering as enabler for first-class digital solutions Hando Sutter, CEO of Enefit, Estonia’s largest energy company, emphasized that smart metering enables Enefit to use several first-class digital solutions that serve one purpose — to provide customers with cleaner energy and cost-effective digital services. They use data to cut network losses and plan investments. They also use data to offer consumers personalized consumption-management solutions. “Our consumers use these solutions on a digital platform accessible via Enefit's mobile app, which will soon be integrated along with micro-production and energy storage solutions,” says Sutter.



Harnessing the power of digital to modernize energy production Participants at the seminar acknowledged that the global energy sector is going through major transformations in its efforts to bridge the gap between supply and demand with clean energy sources and modernizing energy production to increase efficiency and lower the costs of production. "In the energy sector, we are helping our customers ready themselves for the future, tackle the challenges of today and achieve the highest levels of operational efficiency through automation," says Priit Alamäe, Founder and CEO of Nortal, a global digital transformation company with the unique experience of transforming Estonia into a digital leader. Using intelligent, integrated software that eliminates manual entry, streamlines operations and harnesses the power of IoT, the company is now redesigning complex supply-chain and terminal management processes up to the point of delivery for a leading European oil company.



From space to energy production Big Data can be very useful in the energy sector. One of the leading Estonian ICT companies, Datel, recently developed an innovative, space-based infrastructure deformation monitoring service named Sille. This early warning system uses data from the European Union's satellites and can detect the shifts and subsidence of energy sector infrastructure — such as pipelines, mines, dams and different types of power plants — with a precision of up to 1 millimeter. This innovative service helps prevent accidents caused by deterioration of infrastructure and, thus, contributes to the public’s general safety. CEO of Datel, Urmas Kõlli, stated that this new, innovative service is already in use in the nuclear and hydropower industries in different parts of the world.

