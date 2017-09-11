Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Port, Transport
Tallink's passenger figures up 2.5% on year in August
The company transported a record number of passengers in
August on the Estonia-Sweden route and on the Latvia-Sweden route. The
Estonia-Finland route additionally transported the second highest number of
passengers in the company's history for the month of August, the shipper said.
"Transporting one mln passengers in August is a great
result for this month since it is usually the end of the high season with many
children in our key markets back to school and people back to work,
traditionally marking the end of the summer high season of travelling in our
region. So, we are particularly pleased to achieve the first ever mln-passenger-August
in the company's history," Tallink Grupp CEO Paavo Nogene
said in a press release.
The number of passengers carried increased on all routes in
August. On the Estonia-Finland route, the number of passengers rose 3.9% on
year to 514,936, while the increase on the Latvia-Sweden route was also 3.9%,
to 97,816 passengers.
Annual growth on the Finland-Sweden route was 0.5%, amounting
to 294,825 passengers. On the Estonia-Sweden route, passenger figures moved up
0.2% on year to 109,988.
"The decrease in cargo transport, however, has
continued in the month, despite the Finland-Sweden routes continuing to see an
increase. Competition in this area has obviously tightened in the last few
months, so we must work harder in the cargo transport area in the months to
come to improve business in this area and achieve the targets set. However, I
believe we continue to have an excellent and competitive cargo transportation
service to offer to all our cargo customers, but a particularly good offering
on the Estonia-Finland routes with up to 16 departures daily, offering great
flexibility for the service users," Nogene said.
The number of cargo units transported by the company
decreased in August by 3.2% compared to the same period in 2018 to 30,519
units, but the number of cargo units continued to increase positively on the
Finland-Sweden route with 7.6% more cargo units transported on the route
compared to August 2018.
On the Estonia-Finland route, cargo transport was down 5.9%
on year to 19,204 units, while the number of cargo units transported declined
5.7% to 3,443 units on the Estonia-Sweden route and 3.6% to 1,280 units on
the Latvia-Sweden route.
The number of passenger vehicles saw a minor increase in
August 2019 by 17 units to 115,339 passenger vehicles transported in the month,
with the Estonia-Finland route contributing to the increase with 1.9 % more
passenger vehicles transported in the month compared to the same period last
year.
The greatest decline was seen on the Latvia-Sweden route,
where the number of passenger vehicles transported fell 11.2% on year to 6,839
vehicles. On the Finland-Sweden route, the figures declined 2.3% on year to
21,033 vehicles, while the number of passenger vehicles transported on the
Estonia-Sweden route was down 1.1% on year to 7,857 vehicles.
