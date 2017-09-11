Financial Services, Good for Business, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 03.09.2019, 17:43
Medus ATM network launched in Lithuania
BC, Vilnius, 03.09.2019.Print version
The first independent ATM network, Medus, has been launched in Lithuania, its operator Worldline Lietuva announced on Tuesday, with Siauliu Bankas and Citadele having already joined it, informed LETA/BNS.
Worldline Lietuva notes that people use less and less cash, leading to a decreasing demand for ATMs.
"We have created the new ATM network Medus, which is independent from banks, for people to be able to use the future ATM technology today," Zanda Brivule, CEO at Worldline Baltics, said.
The first ATMs are being installed in Lithuania's major cities of Vilnius, Kaunas, Klaipeda, Panevezys and Siauliai, and the company plans to expand its network across the whole of Lithuania.
