Number of driving licenses issued in Latvia up 12.1% in eight months

The Latvian Road Traffic Safety Directorate (CSDD) issued 12,068 driving licenses in January-August 2019, up 12.1% against the same period in 2018, CSDD said LETA.

Of all the driving licenses issued in the first eight months of this year, 6,529 licenses were issued to women drivers, up 13.3% y-o-y, and 5,539 to men, up 10.9%.





As at September 1, 2019, there were 862,460 valid driving licenses in Latvia, which is an increase of 0.6% against the same period a year ago. Of these licenses 42.75% or 368,743 licenses were held by women and 57.2% or 493,717 licenses held by men.





In 2018, CSDD issued 16,792 driving licenses, down from 19,373 in 2017 and 21,475 in 2016.

CSDD is a state-owned company registering motor vehicles in Latvia, issuing driving licenses and conducting road worthiness examinations of vehicles.