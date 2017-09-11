Car market, Good for Business, Latvia, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 03.09.2019, 11:32
Number of driving licenses issued in Latvia up 12.1% in eight months
BC, Riga, 03.09.2019.Print version
The Latvian Road Traffic Safety Directorate (CSDD) issued 12,068 driving licenses in January-August 2019, up 12.1% against the same period in 2018, CSDD said LETA.
Of all the driving licenses issued in the first eight months of this year, 6,529 licenses were issued to women drivers, up 13.3% y-o-y, and 5,539 to men, up 10.9%.
As at September 1, 2019, there were 862,460 valid driving licenses in Latvia, which is an increase of 0.6% against the same period a year ago. Of these licenses 42.75% or 368,743 licenses were held by women and 57.2% or 493,717 licenses held by men.
In 2018, CSDD issued 16,792 driving licenses, down from 19,373 in 2017 and 21,475 in 2016.
CSDD is a state-owned company registering motor vehicles in Latvia, issuing driving licenses and conducting road worthiness examinations of vehicles.
Other articles:
- 03.09.2019 There will be funds in next year's budget to keep minimum wage for teachers at EUR 750 - Suplinska
- 03.09.2019 Юрист: RERE в клюве у KNAB
- 03.09.2019 Latvian state police seize 300 kilos of drugs
- 03.09.2019 Первая книга о PR
- 03.09.2019 Swedbank:Торможение экономического роста еще не сулит кризиса
- 03.09.2019 Swedbank:Торможение экономического роста еще не сулит кризиса
- 02.09.2019 Latvia: Despite rising wages the pay gap remains significant
- 02.09.2019 Рост снижается с уменьшением теневой экономики
- 02.09.2019 Президент Латвии накопил и вложил в финансовые инструменты более миллиона евро
- 02.09.2019 Vilnius Airport to invest EUR 11 mln EUR into taxiing runway expansion