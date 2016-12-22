Sales of Conexus gas transmission and storage operator up 7.5 in H1

Latvia’s Conexus Baltic Grid (Conexus) natural gas and storage operator closed the first six months of this year with EUR 27.568 mln in turnover, up 7.5% from the respective period last year, while its profit rose 26.8 % to EUR 7.311 mln, according to the company’s financial report.

Conexus EBITDA increased 10% to EUR 15.388 mln.





The above financial performance indicators of the company were positively impacted by higher volumes of natural gas transported in May and June, despite warm weather in the first quarter of 2019, which reduced the transmission segment revenue during the winter months.





In the first six months of this year Conexus ensured gas transmission at the amount of 14.836 GWh, which is an increase by 39.8% compared to the respective period last year.





The natural gas extraction season at Incukalns Underground Gas Storage Facility ended on April 30, during which 10.8 TWh of active natural gas was removed from the storage. The 2019/2020 injection season was started considerably sooner, resulting in the volume of reservations exceeding the estimates with 15.7 TWh of natural gas reserved in Incukalns, which is 4.6 times more than in the same period a year earlier.





As reported, Conexus closed 2018 with EUR 54.2 mln in turnover, up 9.8% from 2017, while its profit dropped 21.9% to EUR 13.3 mln.





Conexus Baltic Grid, which has taken over natural gas storage and transmission functions from Latvijas Gaze, was established on December 22, 2016. Conexus is Latvia’s natural gas transmission and storage operator managing the Underground Gas Storage facility in Incukalns and the gas transmission system connecting the Latvian gas market with Lithuania, Estonia and the northwestern region of Russia.





Conexus belongs to Augstsprieguma Tikls (34.36%), Gazprom (34.1%) and Marguerite Gas I (29.06%).