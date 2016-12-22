Energy, Gas Market , Good for Business, Latvia
Sales of Conexus gas transmission and storage operator up 7.5 in H1
Conexus EBITDA increased 10% to EUR 15.388 mln.
The above financial performance indicators of the company
were positively impacted by higher volumes of natural gas transported in May
and June, despite warm weather in the first quarter of 2019, which reduced the
transmission segment revenue during the winter months.
In the first six months of this year Conexus ensured
gas transmission at the amount of 14.836 GWh, which is an increase by 39.8%
compared to the respective period last year.
The natural gas extraction season at Incukalns Underground
Gas Storage Facility ended on April 30, during which 10.8 TWh of active natural
gas was removed from the storage. The 2019/2020 injection season was started
considerably sooner, resulting in the volume of reservations exceeding the
estimates with 15.7 TWh of natural gas reserved in Incukalns, which is 4.6
times more than in the same period a year earlier.
As reported, Conexus closed 2018 with EUR 54.2 mln in
turnover, up 9.8% from 2017, while its profit dropped 21.9% to EUR 13.3 mln.
Conexus Baltic Grid, which has taken over natural gas
storage and transmission functions from Latvijas Gaze, was established
on December 22, 2016. Conexus is Latvia’s natural gas transmission and
storage operator managing the Underground Gas Storage facility in Incukalns and
the gas transmission system connecting the Latvian gas market with Lithuania,
Estonia and the northwestern region of Russia.
Conexus belongs to Augstsprieguma Tikls (34.36%),
Gazprom (34.1%) and Marguerite Gas I (29.06%).
