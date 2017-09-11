Belarus, Custom, Good for Business, Lithuania, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 27.08.2019, 07:54
Capacity of key checkpoint on Lithuania-Belarus border may halve during upgrades
According to Mindaugas Zobiela, director of
the Directorate of Border Crossing Infrastructure, a call for bids
from potential contractors has been issued, with plans to start the
project next year and complete it within three to four years.
Belarus is planning to upgrade the Kamenny Log
checkpoint on its side of the border at the same time.
"The capacity in Medininkai will definitely
decrease. (...) It may drop by 50%," Zobiela said.
"This is the main gateway for road transport
between Lithuania and Belarus. We will do our best to start and
complete work simultaneously (with Belarus)," he added.
According to the official, the directorate has secured
funding for three years,
The reconstruction project, which is estimated to cost
around 30 mln euros, is expected to increase the Medininkai checkpoint's
capacity twofold.
The checkpoint now handles up to 500 heavy vehicles
daily. Once the upgrades are completed, the figure is expected to
grow up to 1,000 vehicles.
Its overall daily capacity should rise from 3,000 to 6,000
vehicles.
Plans also call for implement automated traffic management
and other systems.
During the upgrades, some of the traffic will be diverted to
other border checkpoints.
- 27.08.2019 15 electric scooter accidents recorded in Latvia this year
- 26.08.2019 Estonia: Smart Production Nordic buys mattress manufacturer Toom Tekstiil
- 26.08.2019 Netflix's Young Wallander series shooting in Vilnius
- 26.08.2019 Прибыль BlueOrange Bank в первом полугодии - 4,31 млн. евро
- 26.08.2019 На таможне в Литве задержан груз взрывных боеприпасов из России
- 26.08.2019 В Вильнюсе отозваны учения на случай аварии на БелАЭС
- 26.08.2019 Netflix снимает в Вильнюсе детективный сериал
- 26.08.2019 Moody‘s улучшило перспективу индекса долгосрочных заимствований Литвы
- 26.08.2019 Moody's improves Lithuania's credit rating outlook
- 26.08.2019 Estonia: Free public bus transport makes passenger numbers soar in Tartu County