Capacity of key checkpoint on Lithuania-Belarus border may halve during upgrades

The capacity of the Medininkai international checkpoint, one of the busiest crossing points on Lithuania's border with Belarus, may decline by 50% during a reconstruction project planned to be launched next year, an official has confirmed LETA/BNS.

According to Mindaugas Zobiela, director of the Directorate of Border Crossing Infrastructure, a call for bids from potential contractors has been issued, with plans to start the project next year and complete it within three to four years.





Belarus is planning to upgrade the Kamenny Log checkpoint on its side of the border at the same time.





"The capacity in Medininkai will definitely decrease. (...) It may drop by 50%," Zobiela said.

"This is the main gateway for road transport between Lithuania and Belarus. We will do our best to start and complete work simultaneously (with Belarus)," he added.





According to the official, the directorate has secured funding for three years,

The reconstruction project, which is estimated to cost around 30 mln euros, is expected to increase the Medininkai checkpoint's capacity twofold.





The checkpoint now handles up to 500 heavy vehicles daily. Once the upgrades are completed, the figure is expected to grow up to 1,000 vehicles.





Its overall daily capacity should rise from 3,000 to 6,000 vehicles.





Plans also call for implement automated traffic management and other systems.

During the upgrades, some of the traffic will be diverted to other border checkpoints.