Monday, 26.08.2019
BlueOrange Bank posts EUR 4.3 mln in H1 profit
BlueOrange Bank earned a profit of EUR 4.31 mln in the first half this year, which is 36.5% less than in the same period of 2018, while BlueOrange Group's profit contracted 30.4 to EUR 4.445 mln, according to information released by the bank writes LETA.
BlueOrange Bank's assets stood at EUR 469.202 mln as
of June 30, which is 2.1% or EUR 10.134 mln less than at the end of 2018 when
the bank's assets were worth EUR 479.336 mln.
At end-June, the bank's capital and reserves amounted to EUR
68.182 mln, up 3.3% against end-2018.
In the first half of 2018, BlueOrange Bank operated with a
profit of EUR 6.787 mln, while the bank group's profit was EUR 6.384 mln. For
the entire 2018, according to unaudited data, BlueOrange Bank's profit
totaled EUR 7.367 mln, while the banking group's profit was EUR 6.38 mln.
In terms of assets, BlueOrange Bank (Baltikums Bank
before 2017) was the eighth largest bank in Latvia last year. Latvian company
BBG is the largest BlueOrange Bank shareholder.
