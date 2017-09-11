Achema Group's shareholder plans to invest EUR 20 mln into apartments in Lithuania's Nida

Dao Family, an investment company owned by the family of Tautvydas Misiunas, a minority shareholder of Achema Group, plans to reconstruct an apartment complex and also provide hotel services, informed LETA/BNS.

The investment value would stand at 19.5 mln euros, the 15min.lt news website reports.





The project is scheduled to start in the fourth quarter of this year and be finished in the fourth quarter of 2021.





The complex will be managed by Dao Family and the company is not looking for another operator.





Dao Family manages investment and businesses with the Misunas family as their main shareholder. The family's Dutch-registered company Dao AM is presented as a holding company that invests with partners.





Dao AM has also invested into the development of the Naujoji Elija project in Lithuania's coastal town of Svenotji, the Nordika shopping mall and the BOD Group's high-technology production complex in Vilnius.